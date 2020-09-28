Yucatecan politician Cecilia Patrón Laviada reveals her aspirations to become mayor of Mérida

The federal representative and president of the PAN political party in the state of Yucatan, Cecilia Patrón Laviada shared a couple of photographs in which she leaves in evidence her desire to run for the municipal presidency of Mérida.

Although it is not a surprise, because in the last elections of 2018 the former director of Social Development of the City Council in the municipal administration of Mauricio Vila, expressed her wishes to appear on the ballot as a PAN candidate for mayor, but, despite being the favorite by the militants, the committee decided to nominate Renan Barrera, who is currently mayor.

It seems that the representative did not give up, because through her social networks she shared a couple of photographs on the ground floor of the municipal palace of the Yucatecan capital, in which she appears dressed in the colors of her party, and with a phrase that alludes to her “pre campaign”, ensuring that they are looking for a better option.

Although she has not confirmed that she wants to run for this candidacy, and they are not electoral times yet, many militants and Merida society have taken these images as their request to appear on the ballot.

However, this is not the only one seeking that position, as Senator Raul Paz Alonso (from the PAN as well), has also expressed his desire to appear on the ballot, as has the candidate for municipal president Renan Barrera.

