Yucatecan chains himself to a fence in front of the National Palace

CDMX (September 7, 2020).- The Yucatecan Marco Antonio Castillo Castillo arrived in Mexico City by riding his bicycle all the way down from Chetumal, Quintana Roo, and this morning he chained himself to a fence in front of the National Palace where he hopes to be treated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to help him clarify the murder of his son.

The Yucatecan Marco Antonio Castillo Castillo arrived at the National Palace in Mexico City to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and demand justice for the alleged murder of his son that occurred in 2011 in Valladolid, Yucatan.

Marco Castillo arrived in Mexico City this Sunday night on a bicycle journey that began in Chetumal on Monday, August 17.

This Monday he arrived at the National Palace where he chained himself to the neck (along with his bicycle waiting to meet with López Obrador.

“I COME TO ASK MY PRESIDENT TO LISTEN BECAUSE IT IS MY RIGHT AS A MEXICAN. I COME TO TELL THE PRESIDENT THAT WE HAVE A NARCO PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE IN THE COUNTRY ”, HE EXPLAINED THROUGH A LIVE TRANSMISSION FROM HIS FACEBOOK ACCOUNT.

In one of his blankets, the family man asks López Obrador for justice and assures that the death of his son was a “homicide covered by the Yucatan Prosecutor’s Office.”

The man reiterated that he risked his life traveling more than 1,340 kilometers from Chetumal to Mexico City and that his objective is to continue fighting to clarify the “murder of his son” and to end the abuse of power.

He recalled that the Yucatán Prosecutor’s Office closed the case “without investigating anything” and accused Celia Rivas Rodríguez, a former Yucatán prosecutor, of being the one who “concealed the murder.” “She lives off corruption, she feeds on impunity,” he added.

Marco Castillo did not specify how many days he intends to remain in chains under the National Palace. He asked citizens to echo his story through social networks to be taken into account more quickly by the president.

The facts

In July 2011, the young José Felipe Castillo Tzec was found dead hanging from a tree in Valladolid, for which the State Attorney General’s Office classified the death as a suicide.

However, his parents demanded the investigation to be clarified since they assure that the due protocol was not carried out during the removal of the corpse nor was a criminalistics expert opinion made.

“9 years ago my youngest son José Felipe Castillo Tzec was murdered… I have not found justice; the Yucatecan Prosecutor’s Office on the orders of the former governor Ivonne Ortega Pacheco covered up this infanticide to give protection to criminals linked to organized crime ”, Marco Castillo explained in one of his banners.

Previous protests

It is not the first time that the Yucatecan has gone to Mexico City to demand justice for the death of his son. In 2012, he chained himself in front of the offices of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) for three days together with his wife María Rosario Tzec Canul and his son Marco

Antonio Castillo Tzec.

In August 2015, Marco Castillo went on a hunger strike for 100 days also at the CNDH facilities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments