Woman reported missing in Merida is safe and back with her family

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 28, 2020).- Cecilia was reported missing, but she has been found and she is OK.
Since last Friday, Cecilia’s family did not know anything about her, which worried them and led them to ask for help on social networks and from the authorities.
However, Cecilia’s daughter stated that her mother made contact with her on September 28th at 3:35 pm through an aunt’s phone, so they went to her location.
She reported that Cecilia is in good health, safe and sound, back with her family.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
