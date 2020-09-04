Winning Strategy of Playing Mega Moolah Slot

Have you heard anything about Mega Moolah? The most profitable slot machine with a progressive jackpot will become your favorite slot. After all, we will tell you how to win the maximum number of prize coins at the Mega Moolah slot using simple strategies. Our experts have tested all popular game tactics and explained only those that bring real winnings. Put them into practice and become one of the winners.

How to Build Your Winning Strategy?

Can you imagine that there are more than three hundred search queries about the Mega Moolah slot in Google? It means that this game is not only in high demand among gamblers but can even compete with poker, roulette, or even blackjack. Most of the users are interested in how to play Mega Moolah and win. To build your own winning strategy, you have to primarily look at the basic characteristics of the slot:

Payout Percentage (RTP) – 88.12%;

Volatility is very high;

Free Test Connection – medium;

Dependence on the type and class of the player – average;

The maximum winning – 225,000 coins;

Bonuses – four progressive jackpots and free spins with an x3 multiplier.

Now, it is time to proceed to details.

Secrets of the Mega Moolah Slot

First of all, you need to understand that no someone’s strategy will definitely work for you. Everything depends on your bankroll, skills, emotional balance, and time. However, these facts may help you to build your own strategy and win:

Selecting a bet. The number of winning combinations does not depend on how much you bet on one spin. But be sure to choose the maximum bet – 0.25 coins. You can place any number of chips on each line. The main thing is that your bankroll is correctly distributed and it is enough to play a long game.

Free spins. Free games are launched quite often. You cannot influence the frequency of their activation, so just wait for the free games to start. After receiving a large prize, pause and start playing again.

Progressive jackpot. Accumulative winnings are activated absolutely randomly. The biggest winnings are drawn approximately every 11 weeks. You need to pay close attention to the slot 8-10 weeks after the last huge win.

Limitations. Don’t blindly chase the progressive jackpot. Controlling your bankroll will avoid big losses and lead to victory. Therefore, if you lose more than 30% of the amount on your account, you must complete the game. After receiving a large prize or jackpot, be sure to pause.

More spins, higher chances. During the gameplay, you must remember that the outcome of the game depends on the number of spins made. The more spins you make, the closer you get to big prizes.

Now, you are probably ready to start the game. Follow these simple tips on how to win at Mega Moolah slot and you can not only save your chips but also greatly increase your chances of winning big. Good luck!







