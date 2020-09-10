United Airlines confirms new autumn international routes

United Airlines has announced plans to expand its global route network with new non-stop service to Africa, India and Hawaii.

Starting this December, the US-based airline will fly daily between Chicago and New Delhi, capital of India.

From the spring, United will also become the only airline to operate between San Francisco and Bangalore, as well as between New York and Johannesburg.

The airline, which last month cut a number of domestic route, will introduce new services between Washington DC and Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria in early 2021.

In the summer of 2021, United will fly non-stops four times weekly between Chicago and Kona and between New York and Maui.

Finally, starting this week, United begins new non-stop service between Chicago and Tel Aviv, the only carrier to offer this route.

“Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world,” said Patrick Quayle, United vice president of international network and alliances.

“These new nonstop routes provide shorter travel times and convenient one-stop connections from across the United States, demonstrating our continued innovative and forward-looking approach to rebuilding our network to meet the travel needs of our customers.”

Source: https://www.breakingtravelnews.com/







