Trump says he could try two more terms.

Donald Trump suggested he could serve two more terms as president of the United States if he wins the November election.
RENO Nevada United States (AP) – During a rally with supporters in Reno, Nevada, Donald Trump suggested that he could serve two more terms as president of the United States if he wins the November election and succeeds in promoting an initiative so that he can serve one more term in office, that is, 12 years at the helm of the nation and not eight as dictated by law.
Reviewing a list of complaints about the Democrats, the media, and the mail ballot, U.S. President Donald Trump gathered his supporters at an airport outside of Reno, Nevada.
In that state, polls show that his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead. President Donald Trump reflected on staying in office 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit U.S. presidents from serving more than two four-year terms.
“We’re going to get four more years in the White House, and then we’ll negotiate, right? Because probably, based on the way we were treated, we’re entitled to another four after that.
In addition to his statements about possible double reelection, if he wins the U.S. presidency this year, Trump again accused the Democrats of trying to “manipulate” the elections next November and stated the candidate of this political group, Joe Biden.
The Democratic candidate in a political ad allegedly criticized Trump for allegedly making derogatory comments about the dead in the war.
Donald Trump denied making such comments against the war dead.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Progreso police detain six people on the weekend
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (September 14, 2020).- Municipal.
-
Is there life on Venus?
Scientists Find a Possible Sign of.
-
Mexico assured Coronavirus vaccines for 25 million people
“Mexico assured the World Health Organization.
-
Six months after the first case of coronavirus was registered in the Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On Sunday, September 13,.
-
These are the most common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
Did you know that according to.
-
Cases of Covid-19 in the Yucatan increase again
MÉRIDA.- Health authorities confirmed this Sunday.
-
Ministry of Health denies arrival of Sputnik V vaccine in Mexico
The Undersecretary of Health denied that.
-
Wildfires are striking closer and closer to cities in Oregon
We call them wildfires, but that might.
-
Subject arrested while walking the streets of Merida with no clothes on
A 23-year-old man, who apparently suffers.
-
Mexico in the midst of a deep social rupture. Op-Ed.
The government of Andres Manuel Lopez.
Leave a Comment