Trump restricts rights to migrants

WASHINGTON D.C. (Agencies) – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump prohibited beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status or TPS from applying for legal permanent residence or citizenship.

Temporary Protected Status is by its very nature temporary, said Deputy Director of Policy at the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, in a statement.

TPS should not provide a path to legal permanent resident status or citizenship. Misinterpretation and inconsistent application of this law has previously allowed such pathways for foreign TPS beneficiaries,” he said.

Currently, more than 320,000 people in the U.S. are covered by TPS.

According to Edlow, it is a distortion for a beneficiary to change their immigration status to legal permanent resident or citizen.

The official statement refers to the fact that foreigners with TPS would be temporarily protected from being deported and refers to those who leave the United States to visit those countries.

The Catholic Legal Services office of the Archdiocese of Miami warned that the Trump administration is removing the possibility that TPS beneficiaries facing deportation may seek legal residency.

The new policy overturns a decade-long practice, and it has happened without notice, without any legal analysis. Frankly, without any justification in law,” Randy McGrorty, executive director of Catholic Legal Services of Miami, told WRLN.

