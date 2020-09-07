Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene forming in the Atlantic today

The weekend’s two disturbances off the coast of Africa have metamorphosed into Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression No. 18, projected to be Tropical Storm Rene by Tuesday.

Neither system is expected to effect South Florida until next week, if at all.

Tropical Storm Paulette has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean

▪ Tropical Storm Paulette: At 11 a.m., this system and its 40 mph winds were about 1,375 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 6 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend about 70 miles from the center.

“A general west-northwestward to northwestward motion at a slightly faster speed is expected during the next several days,” the 11 a.m. advisory said. “Modest additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days.

The next advisory will be at 5 p.m.

▪ Tropical Depression No. 18: This storm is carrying winds of around 35 mph, but this is expected to be a hurricane by the end of the week.

In the more immediate future, it’s moving west-northwest at about 10 mph, about 185 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands at 8 a.m. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands, where 2 to 5 inches of rains are expected through Tuesday.

Another disturbance has formed off Africa’s west coast with a 40% chance of storm formation over the next five days.

