Traditional Maya cook to star on Netflix documentary

Traditional gastronomy will once again praise the name of Yucatán worldwide, thanks to the participation of Rosalía Chay Chuc , a traditional Mayan cook, in the making of a special documentary on Netflix.

And it is that from now on, you can enjoy Chef’s Table in its BBQ edition, which highlights not only the preparation of the typical dishes of the region but the way of life of Rosalía and the history of the Mayan culture.

Rosalía is a traditional cook from the Yaxunah community, in Yaxuná, just 20 minutes from Valladolid.

Through this special program, Rosalía, who had previously participated in the Ugly Delicious series on this platform, opens the doors of her heart and her gastronomic knowledge to the world, allowing those who watch the documentary to fall in love with every detail of her culture and the love that she gives to traditional Mayan cuisine.

During the program, proudly dressed in the typical costumes of the region, Rosalía shows how to prepare one of the most emblematic dishes of Yucatán: the cochinita pibil, and other stews with which, without a doubt, the spectator will want to have the first flight to our entity.

Featured Yucatecans in the kitchen

The material was recorded at the end of 2019 and this is the fifth season, where the cook shares credits with three other characters from the international gastronomic industry, being she the only representative of Mexico in this BBQ edition.

Chef's Table was Netflix's first original documentary series in 2015, which set a trend in the world for the exclusive gastronomic approach that it embodies in each broadcast. In 2020, with its fifth anniversary, it will leave a mark different from everything we are used to seeing on how to be dazzled by the food and the experiences of its creators.

Rosalía is not the first outstanding Yucatecan cook in the Netflix series, as Las crónicas del Taco, in its second season, will feature the participation of Pedro Medina , from the Taquería “La Lupita”, in the Mercado del Barrio de Santiago, and Doña Miriam Peraza , from the Manjar Blanco restaurant in Mérida, who gave a sample of the creation of the cochinita taco; It will be released with the Cry of Independence, on September 15.

At this time and with the new post-COVID-19 so-called “New Normal”, the state awaits tourism with open arms, with the application of the strictest protocols in the biosecurity of the Good Sanitary Practices Program, endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC, for its acronym in English) through the Safe Travel’s seal, which will give the peace of mind of being in a safe destination, concerned about the health of those who visit it and its inhabitants.

