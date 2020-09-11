Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Mexico

  • Business,
    By on September 11, 2020
    FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Tiffany & Co. store in the Manhattan borough of New York City

    Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japanese and Mexican authorities for $16 billion US dollars LVMH deal.

    (Reuters) – Tiffany & Co <TIF.N> has received regulatory approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Mexican competition authority for its contentious $16 billion USD acquisition by luxury goods group LVMH <LVMH.PA>, the U.S. jeweler disclosed in a filing on Friday, September 11th.

    Earlier this week, Tiffany sued LVMH, after the French luxury goods giant told the U.S. jeweler it could not complete a $16 billion deal to acquire it because of a French government request and due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

    (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta for Reuters)

    Source: Reuters



    Alejandro

