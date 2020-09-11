Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Mexico

Tiffany gets regulatory nod from Japanese and Mexican authorities for $16 billion US dollars LVMH deal.
(Reuters) – Tiffany & Co <TIF.N> has received regulatory approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Mexican competition authority for its contentious $16 billion USD acquisition by luxury goods group LVMH <LVMH.PA>, the U.S. jeweler disclosed in a filing on Friday, September 11th.
Earlier this week, Tiffany sued LVMH, after the French luxury goods giant told the U.S. jeweler it could not complete a $16 billion deal to acquire it because of a French government request and due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta for Reuters)
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Teotihuacán finally reopens! It will work at 30% of its capacity
After months in hibernation because of.
-
Would you buy bonds from a Mexican airport that doesn’t exist yet?
Bonds sold to finance a $13.
-
“India Horrible”: Migration goes by Argentinean couple after a viral video in “La Condesa”.
The woman, an Argentinean, insulted a.
-
Western US states look like a war zone
CALIFORNIA.- Deadly wildfires rage in Western.
-
The Treasury wants you to pay a ‘complementary fee’ to the gasoline STPS in 2021
The new quota’s objective is to.
-
CETUR launches promotion campaign featuring Aleks Syntek
The Mexican singer-songwriter, recording artist Aleks.
-
Canelo sues Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions
The sorted soap opera between four.
-
Mexican Sergio Perez announces exit from Racing Point
Sergio Perez has announced he will.
-
“Sabor a Yucatan” an initiative to reactivate the local economy
Without absolutely no support from SEFOTUR,.
-
The Riviera Maya will host the Rock and Race @Hard Rock
From September 17 to 20, the.
Leave a Comment