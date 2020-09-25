The Digital “Tianguis Turístico” closes with sales of 100 million dollars – Sectur

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Tourism of the federal government, affirmed that the “Tianguis Turístico Digital is here to stay.”

In this first edition, he highlighted that 27 thousand 539 business appointments were made. More than 88 thousand 695 commercial interactions were generated between the main destinations, leaving a preliminary spill of $ 100,000 and 4,820 attendees.

Yucatán, Mérida, the Mayan Train, Xcaret are among the most visited destinations in the 2020 Digital Tourism Tianguis, reported Torruco Marqués. “This tianguis will leave a mark on the history of the tourism industry in the country: It will remain in the taste and interest of buyers and exhibitors throughout the years; It is here to stay and respond to the new reality of socially responsible tourism,” he highlighted.

According to the official, the most visited states, companies, and projects were: City Express, Guerrero, Interjet, the city of Mérida, Posadas de México, the state of Yucatán, Puebla, the Mayan Train, and Xcaret. As for the circle of buyers, a space designed for networking between visitors, exhibitors, and consumers, brought together more than 2,600 people. 730 files were uploaded to the platform and 21,488 documents, videos, and access to internet leagues.

According to preliminary data, 60 percent of the attendees showed sales of more than 500 thousand dollars per exhibitor, that is, a total estimated value of 100 million dollars, which could increase according to the Tourism Secretariat data. They reported that most of the buyers were from the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Argentina.

Regarding this tourism event, Governor Mauricio Vila pointed out that Yucatán had an outstanding participation in this first edition of the Tianguis Turístico Digital with high visibility of the tourism brand and increased involvement of exhibitors, such as hoteliers, travel agencies, carriers, tour operators, tour and activity companies, restaurants, as well as the participation of chambers, associations, clusters and many of the state’s municipalities. “Tourism represents a priority economic activity for Mexico and Yucatan, and this type of specialized event allows for a faster reactivation of tourism activity in a complex world scenario.” Vila said.

“The challenge is to start to reactivate tourism jobs. Yucatán is a priority tourist destination, and we are acting according to the expectations of the visitors through the generation of alliances with strategic partners at the national level to accelerate the growth of demand in the shortest possible time”. Yucatán triumphed in recognition of the Diversification of the Mexican Tourism Product 2020, granted by the Federal Tourism Secretariat; it won three of the seven existing categories. These awards were given within the framework of the 2020 Digital Tourism Tianguis. In this edition, 69 proposals were received, and seven were the winning products of the recognition for the Diversification of the Mexican Tourist Product 2020.

– Hokol Vuh, a Mayan culinary journey from Yucatán, won the category of Gastronomic Tourism

– Sunset Tour, from Sotuta de Peón, Yucatán, won the Meeting Tourism category.

– Hotel Chablé, Yucatán won the Premium Tourism category.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments