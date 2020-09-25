The best care after endodontics treatment

Among so many procedures that exist in dentistry, endodontics is one of the longest and most complicated. Even after it ends, the whole process of care and precautions begins. Not paying attention to this period can increase the chances of complications.

So, what happens after endodontics? And how can you take care of your teeth so that everything turns out right?

What happens after endodontics treatment?

When the endodontics is finished, you have probably had to go through several sessions. It is normal for you to feel relief when everything is over. However, even at this point, you may experience pain or discomfort for a couple of days. The tissue around the tooth is often inflamed, which is greatly improved by pain relievers.

Your dentist will know how to recommend which pain reliever to take. However, what is not normal is severe pain or redness and swelling. If that happens, you should consult with your dentist.

Tips and care that you should have

Among the care you should have after endodontics treatment, these are the most important:

Obey rest time and take time to recover from endodontics treatment.

Take your antibiotics and all the medications indicated by following your prescription from your dentist to the letter.

If your dentist schedules follow-up appointments, keep them, even if you feel fine.

During the first few days plan your meals to contain soft foods.

Ask your dentist when is the appropriate time to chew on the endodontic side.

Refuse all kinds of foods with a hard or very crunchy consistency.

Maintain good oral hygiene.

Avoid smoking as much as possible during the first days.

Avoid exercise for a few days. Ask your dentist when it is appropriate to return to the gym after endodontics treatment.

You can use salt diluted in warm water to make mouthwashes and reduce pain and inflammation.

If you feel your irregular bite or the discomfort or pain persists, don’t doubt and go to your dentist.

It may seem like a lot of recommendations, but it’s actually not difficult to take care of yourself after endodontics treatment. You may need some tips more than others depending on the procedure, so listen to your dentist and follow his/her instructions.

In this process, it is essential to pay attention to how you feel. Report any problems to your dentist or find an endodontic professional who can guide you during your recovery process.

References:







Comments

comments