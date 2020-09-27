Tesla, Ford Motor and Home Depot among others sue Trump’s administration

About 3,500 US companies are litigating against their country’s government for imposing tariffs on more than $300 billion on products made in China.
WASHINGTON D.C. (Expansion) – The World Trade Organization found that the United States violated world trade rules by imposing multi-million dollar tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China.
About 3,500 US companies, including Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Co, Target Corp, Walgreen Co, and Home Depot, have sued the Donald Trump government in the past two weeks over the imposition of tariffs on more than $ 300 billion of products made in China.
The lawsuits, filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade, named Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Customs and Border Protection agency, and oppose what they see as an illegal escalation of the U.S. trade war with China. Through the imposition of a third and fourth round of tariffs.
Legal challenges from a wide range of companies contend that the Trump administration failed to impose the tariffs within the required 12-month timeframe and failed to comply with administrative procedures.
The companies challenge the administration’s “unrestricted trade war affecting billions of dollars in goods imported from the People’s Republic of China by importers from the United States,” according to the lawsuit filed by auto parts maker Dana Corp.
The lawsuits challenge the tariffs in two separate groups, known as Schedule 3 and Schedule 4A.
Schedule 3 includes 25% tariffs on some $ 200 billion in imports, while List 4A includes 7.5% tariffs on $ 120 billion in merchandise.
One lawsuit argues that the administration cannot extend the tariffs to other Chinese imports “for reasons unrelated to the unfair intellectual property policies and practices it originally investigated.”
On September 15, the World Trade Organization determined that the United States violated world trade rules by imposing multi-million dollar tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China.
The Trump administration says the tariffs on Chinese goods were justified because China was stealing intellectual property and forcing American companies to transfer technology to access Chinese markets.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man who jumped from Periférico bridge is caught by heroic police officer (VIDEO)
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 27, 2020).- An.
-
Merida man prosecuted for family violence against his own sister
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A man was arrested.
-
The 1st US Presidential Debate – A Preview
PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania, USA – As the.
-
On Sep. 28 World Tourism Day, take a virtual vacation!
Today is World Tourism Day, and while.
-
Concern in Mexico: Biden, 40 days away from a possible win
MIAMI, Florida (El Financiero). – There.
-
Mexico wants to pay US water debt and stay out of US 2020 presidential election
Mexico’s president is calling on angry.
-
Six Mayan pyramids discovered in Yucatan
INAH reports that one of the.
-
López Obrador fears the intellectuals of his country, assures ‘The Economist’
The Economist pointed out in an.
-
On Sixth Anniversary of 43 students disappearance, Mexico issues arrest warrants
Mexican authorities have issued dozens of.
-
Mexico will be the economy hardest hit by the pandemic: UNCTAD.
In 2020, Mexico will fall 10%,.
Leave a Comment