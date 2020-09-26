  • Feature,
    • Take a look at the life of Carlos Slim, who has lived in the same house for 40 years

    Carlos Slim Helu — Mexico’s wealthiest man — is one of the richest self-made billionaires in the world.

    Slim’s influence is far-reaching in Mexico and abroad. Bloomberg estimates Slim’s net worth to be at least $44 billion, but he could be worth as much as $51 billion, according to Forbes. – ADVERTISEMENT -https://s.yimg.com/rq/darla/4-4-1/html/r-sf-flx.html

    But, considering he’s involved in hundreds of companies in Mexico, which is also known as “Slimlandia,” Slim flies under the radar more than you might expect. 

    Despite his wealth, Slim lives a relatively frugal lifestyle; he’s lived in the same six-bedroom house for more than 40 years.

    Here’s a look at Slim’s life and massive business empire. 

    Carlos Slim is worth at least $43.6 billion, making him the richest person in Mexico.

    He’s among the 25 richest people in the world.

    Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index ranks him at No. 24 with an estimated net worth of $43.6 billion, while Forbes put him at No. 21 with an estimated net worth of $51 billion.

    In 2016, Slim ranked as the fifth-richest person in the world, but his fortune has taken a major hit over the past few years.

    Right after Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, global markets contracted and the Mexican peso’s value fell to a record low, causing Slim to lose more than 9% of his wealth, according to Money magazine.

