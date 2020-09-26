Take a look at the life of Carlos Slim, who has lived in the same house for 40 years

Carlos Slim is the richest person in Mexico, worth an estimated $43.6 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

The 80-year-old Mexican billionaire controls America Movil, the largest mobile-phone operator in Latin America, and holds stakes in several other publicly traded companies, including The New York Times.

Slim also owns Sears Mexico, which has been growing and opening up new stores despite the chain filing for bankruptcy in the US.

Slim lives a surprisingly frugal lifestyle for a billionaire: He doesn’t own any yachts or planes and he’s lived in the same house for more than 40 years.

Carlos Slim Helu — Mexico’s wealthiest man — is one of the richest self-made billionaires in the world.

Slim's influence is far-reaching in Mexico and abroad. Bloomberg estimates Slim's net worth to be at least $44 billion, but he could be worth as much as $51 billion, according to Forbes.

But, considering he’s involved in hundreds of companies in Mexico, which is also known as “Slimlandia,” Slim flies under the radar more than you might expect.

Despite his wealth, Slim lives a relatively frugal lifestyle; he’s lived in the same six-bedroom house for more than 40 years.

Here’s a look at Slim’s life and massive business empire.

Christi Danner contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Carlos Slim is worth at least $43.6 billion, making him the richest person in Mexico.





carlos slim

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He’s among the 25 richest people in the world.

Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index ranks him at No. 24 with an estimated net worth of $43.6 billion, while Forbes put him at No. 21 with an estimated net worth of $51 billion.

In 2016, Slim ranked as the fifth-richest person in the world, but his fortune has taken a major hit over the past few years.





carlos slim

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Right after Donald Trump’s election in November 2016, global markets contracted and the Mexican peso’s value fell to a record low, causing Slim to lose more than 9% of his wealth, according to Money magazine.

