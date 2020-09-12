Strange phenomenon reported in Real de Catorce, Mexico

Hundreds of internet users reported seeing a beam of energy from the earth to the sky.

SAN LUIS POTOSÍ Mexico (Real de Catorce Official Facebook) – A strange photograph taken by a tourist guide in Real de Catorce, San Luis Potosí, managed to capture the glances and generate astonishment since, in it, a supposed ray of energy was seen coming out of the ground.

The subject which captured the moment assured that it is not the first time that something like this has been seen in that area; he confirmed that he had previously witnessed a similar phenomenon.

FENOMENO EN REAL DE CATORCE!Les compartimos esta foto tomada por Felipe Frías, Guía de Turistas en el Pueblo Mágico…. Posted by Real de Catorce, Pueblo Mágico on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

A frequent phenomenon.

Felipe Frias is the tourist guide who spent September 8 managed to photograph with his cell phone as a supposed ray of energy came out of the ground.

Besides, Felipe has said that this is the second time he appreciates something like this; the first time he saw the lightning was ten years ago, and on that occasion, he witnessed the phenomenon later that night.

Unfortunately, he has no photographs of that occasion because, at the time he witnessed it, he did not have a camera at hand.

The guide added that this event lasted about a minute and that the lightning appeared near a sacred mountain.

What is this light?

So far, no authority has mentioned anything about it or offered any kind of explanation. According to Felipe Frias, the author of the photograph, it is a “portal of energy” according to the experts, he consulted. “A prodigious sign” that Real de Catorce is a strong place in energy.” He explained.

Since the photography came out, Internet users have turned to talk about the happening, offering all possible theories, including some related to aliens. One thing is a fact, even the Real the Catorce official page has shared the photo.

