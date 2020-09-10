State Congress exhort municipalities to cancel mass events on Sep. 16

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 10, 2020).- The State Congress approved a Point of Agreement for the Legislature to exhort the 106 municipalities of the state to take into account the prevention measures against Covid-19, and avoid holding mass events for national independence celebrations, historical representations, parades, popular dances, and/or kermesse.

The deputy promoting, Rosa Adriana Díaz Lizama, stated that the priority is to guarantee health.

In Mérida, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal canceled the celebrations for the “Día del Grito” (Cry of Independence). The only thing that will be held is the formal ceremony that the president will lead together with the representatives of the Judicial and Legislative powers.







