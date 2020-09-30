Spain and the Pope need to offer apologies for abuses during the Conquest – AMLO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that these apologies are intended to leave confrontation behind and think about reconciliation.

MEXICO (El Universal) – As part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the consummation of Mexico’s Independence, and because President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is a populist who enjoys creating ussues where there are none, he did not rule out that the government of Spain and Pope Francisco offer apologies and “in a change of attitude, with humility” ask for forgiveness for the abuses committed during the Conquest of Mexico.

In a press conference, the federal executive head pointed out that these apologies are intended to leave the confrontation behind and think about reconciliation.

“We don’t rule out that there is a change of attitude on the part of the Spanish government, the monarchy, and with humility, an apology is offered, forgiveness, thinking of leaving behind that confrontation and brotherhood equally forward, thinking of reconciliation, but I consider that it is not in vain that this can be carried out”. Said AMLO

“The same goes for the request we have made to Pope Francis. The Catholic Church has already vindicated the native peoples. It did so in Bolivia. We are asking it to make a statement in the case of Mexico, and we believe that next year may be the right time”. López Obrador expressed.

In the National Palace, the president indicated that he does not seek a debate with the Catholic Church about the fact that if the priest Miguel Hidalgo was excommunicated for initiating the struggle for independence, “it is a fact that he was judged, and he is for us the father of our country.”

“It would be a gesture of great sensitivity if reference and recognition were made to both Father Hidalgo and Father Morelos”.

President López Obrador indicated that regardless of whether Spain or the Catholic Church can offer an apology, he reiterated that the Mexican State would apologize for the abuses committed against indigenous communities.

“Already in independent Mexico, there were also repressive actions, of extermination, acts of injustice to strip natives of their lands, water; this is what the Mayas suffered, what the Yaquis suffered, they faced wars. Expeditions were sent to the Yucatan Peninsula and Sonora to exterminate the Mayas and Yaquis”.

