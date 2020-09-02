Soccer superstar Neymar tests positive for COVID-19

Brazillian soccer star Neymar is reportedly one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to have tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports, following a trip to Spain, which is seeing a resurgence of new coronavirus cases.
The team confirmed Wednesday morning that three players had been infected with the virus but did not specify who.
L’Équipe, a French sports newspaper, reported that Neymar was one of the infected players, along with Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, all three of whom had been on holiday in Ibiza.
According to Paris Saint-Germain, the three infected players “have undergone the appropriate health protocols,” and the rest of the roster and staff will be tested for the virus as well.
French news agency AFP also reported that Neymar had tested positive for the virus, citing anonymous sources.
ESPN reported that according to their sources, Neymar is “in good health” and will isolate himself for two weeks at home in the Paris suburbs and will skip the next two scheduled matches, according to ESPN.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Trump Targets Steel From Mexico and Brazil
Aiming to protect the U.S. steel.
-
Archaeological sites of Quintana Roo getting ready to reopen
The 13 archaeological sites of Quintana.
-
The new digital assistant in Mexico that connects you with integral health
Today, the digitalization of services has.
-
Nicolás Maduro said that Trump “approved” his assassination
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that.
-
Annual tortufest conservation festival takes place in Seybaplaya.
Although 2020 has been a year.
-
Woman commits suicide after murdering her 4-year-old son in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yuc., September 1, 2020- A.
-
Navy Seizes Nearly 3,000 Kilos of Cocaine in Quintana Roo
MEXICO CITY (Secretaría de Marina) –.
-
Teenager shots a man who was arguing with his father in Dzilam de Bravo
DZILAM DE BRAVO, YUCATAN (September 2,.
-
Nana is likely to become fifth hurricane of the season as it heads toward Belize
The fifth hurricane of the 2020.
-
Covid-19 crashes the Brazilian economy; recession is declared
The fall occurred at the height.
Leave a Comment