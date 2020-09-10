“Sabor a Yucatan” an initiative to reactivate the local economy

Without absolutely no support from SEFOTUR, Yucatecan chefs come together to support farmers across the state, through the initiative “Sabor a Yucatán” (With Yucatán flavor).

At a press conference, the 9 local creators reported that they offered their knowledge for the design of dishes that anyone can make with local products, which will allow the recovery of families from various municipalities.

“Right now, without the producers, we are nothing. So, not supporting our producers would mean to let the Yucatecan farmers die. So the idea of ​​Sabor a Yucatán is to help producers grow every day, ”said Obeth Reyes May, a local professional chef.

“The proposal is that people acquire a package with products from the Yucatan and cook the unpublished recipes of local chefs, which will come with the package, so that the resource obtained is distributed among at least 20 families from municipalities such as Sacalum , Valladolid and Temozón.

This will allow these people to recover, after the damage caused by the coronavirus health contingency and later, the tropical storm “Cristóbal”.

“The most important purpose is to help the Yucatecan farmers to reactivate their economy, we’re talking about hundreds of families who lost their income due to the pandemic. I repeat, we want to help farmers, ranchers, fishermen, all from the State of Yucatan, through this platform and through gastronomic creators ”, said Carlos García, promoter of the initiative.

Within this strategy, crafts made by the hands of Yucatecan creators are also offered.

“Thanks to this project we are giving work to all these people who were left without work due to the pandemic and desperately need our help,” said Walberto Wallace, fashion designer, who presented his collection of aprons and mouth covers.

In this way, hundreds of people will be able to earn income from their work, after several months of economic uncertainty.

SEFOTUR should be supporting these type of initiatives that promote economic improvement at a large scale, but it seems like the Secretariat of Tourism Promotion has other priorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







