‘Ruta Maya’ will travel through 15 countries to unite Latin American peoples

The tour will start in 2021 in Mexico and will culminate on Inca territory, Peru in September of that year

Students, artists, journalists, indigenous and altruistic intellectuals from around the world are invited to register to participate in the “Mayan Route 2021: In Search of Our Origins”, an intercultural meeting that will provide the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of the original peoples of Latin America, including Yucatán.

The promoter of the initiative, Rubén de la Torre, explained that the tour will last 90 days and the visit to 15 countries is contemplated. The Mayan Route will begin on June 21, 2021, in Mexico and will culminate in Peru on September 21 of that same year. 240 people will have the opportunity to participate.

This initiative already had a pilot edition with the expedition “Ruta Maya 2011 – In Search of Chichén Itzá”, which is made up of around 80 students selected by the San Carlos University (USAC), with the help of the embassies of Guatemala and El Salvador , began its activities in the town of Izalco, to successfully culminate in its main destination, after visiting towns of great cultural interest in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and the Yucatan Peninsula.

This edition, led by Mexico and Central America, is organized as a gesture of reciprocity with the expedition “Ruta Inka 2010 – Encounter the Mayans”, which led by Bolivian President Evo Morales, visited between June 21 and June 30 August 2010 important ceremonial centers of ten Latin American countries from Tiahuanaco to Tikal, with the protagonism of 250 students of excellence selected in America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, with the support of Bolivian and Guatemalan embassies.

Considering that the execution of this expedition coincides with the 500 years since the fall of Tenochtitlán, the cultural embassy will promote the rapprochement of the towns and will lead to the twinning of the pre-Hispanic cities of Chichen Itzá and Machu Picchu, adding more towns along the way. a union throughout Latin America.

To consolidate this intercultural meeting program, efforts will be continued so that the governments of Mesoamerican countries appropriate this Mayan Route and approve it as an educational program of national interest. Registration will be open until May 21, 2021.

For the selection process, candidates will be evaluated starting with their academic record; as well as their leadership, respect, ability to take on challenges, responsibilities and experience in activities such as walks, coexistence with native communities, among others.

The identification of the applicant with our native cultures and their vocation of service to indigenous peoples and respect for nature will also be a matter of analysis.

To consult the bases and registration modalities you can consult http://rutamaya.travel/

