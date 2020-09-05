Road Safety Plan Approved in Merida

Maximum speed in Periférico de Mérida will be 80 kilometers per hour.

MERIDA, Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Merida will reduce the maximum transit speed in the Historical Center, where it will now be 30 kilometers per hour, and in the Periférico, where it will be 80 kilometers per hour.

These new rules are contained in the new “Road Safety Plan”, approved by the Commission of Public Safety and Traffic, which will be published in the Municipal Gazette for its entry into force.

The councilman and president of the mentioned commission, Jesus Perez Ballote, affirmed this Thursday that in the Peripheral of Merida currently, the maximum speed of transit is 90 kilometers per hour, and now it is proposed that it be 80 kilometers per hour; while in the Historical Center, it is currently 40 kilometers and will be reduced to 30 kilometers per hour.

He explained that these provisions would come into force no later than one month after their publication in the Municipal Gazette.

The Urban Laboratory of the Modelo University participated in the elaboration of the document, integrating the technical issues, and it has the support of the National Council for the Prevention of Accidents, which responded that the document complies with all the legal dispositions and recommends that it should initiate a socialization process.

Perez Ballote said that the Road Safety Plan with Vision Zero also considers infrastructure actions for motorcyclists and cyclists.

“We must strengthen and work hard on the issue of infrastructure so that these people can be safer when traveling. It is about establishing bike paths in various streets of the city, parking lots for bicycles and exclusive lanes for this means of transport”.

He indicated that this Plan also establishes the designation of “safe streets,” exclusively for pedestrians, which will be defined in the coming weeks.

“There is a street model that we have to start including, this is for the future, now comes the implementation, it is sought that the pedestrian can have priority, the sidewalks will have some measure to ensure the safety of pedestrians.”

Jesus Perez explained that the new Plan establishes the creation of a database to document information on traffic events, since currently, the various government agencies such as the Ministry of Public Safety, the Ministry of Health, the Municipal Police, and civil associations, collect information on the subject individually.

“The goal is for all the agencies in the field to have access to the same information so that they can make decisions based on it and know where to intervene”.

In this context, the councilman said that “the vision zero is a mechanism that has been handled in international matters successfully, that means zero deaths and zero serious injuries from traffic events, through a series of actions that are considered in the Plan.

