  • Feature,
  • Travel

    • Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba on top of September’s TravelPulse list

    By on September 3, 2020
    PHOTO: Main pool at Sandos Playacar Beach Resort (photo courtesy Sandos Hotels & Resorts)
    Collecting money for travel. Glass tin as moneybox with cash (Photo via Aksenovko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
    PHOTO: Collecting money for travel. (Photo via Aksenovko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

    Fall Into Savings

    While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper travel, borders around the world are gradually reopening, with hotels and resorts in some of the most coveted destinations welcoming guests back with exceptional offers. Here are some of the top deals to be had this September.

    Fairmont Mayakoba
    PHOTO: Beachfront suites at Fairmont Mayakoba. (photo via Fairmont Mayakoba)

    Fairmont Mayakoba

    Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba is offering savings of up to 20 percent on bookings made before December 31, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2020. The offer includes five percent off 1-2 night stays, 10 percent off 3-4 night stays and 20 percent off 5 or more night stays. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two.

    License to Chill: 25% Off Your Stay of 2 Nights or MoreThe Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    PHOTO: Balcony views at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (photo courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

    The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

    The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is rewarding guests with 25 percent off stays of at least two or three nights as part of its “Put Ordinary On Ice” promotion. The discount is available through January 3, 2021, for travel between September 6, 2020, and January 4, 2021.

    Grand Views on Its Own Peninsula from Sea to Shining Sea
    Grand Views on Its Own Peninsula from Sea to Shining Sea (courtesy of Sandals)

    Sandals Resorts

    Sandals Resorts wants travelers to book with confidence this fall. Highlights include elevated health and safety measures; Best Rate Guarantee; free room cancellations for reservations canceled 31 days or more prior to check-in date and the option to hold a room for as little as $49 per person.

    CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON TRAVEL PULSE



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO