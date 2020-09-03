Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba on top of September’s TravelPulse list

Fall Into Savings
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper travel, borders around the world are gradually reopening, with hotels and resorts in some of the most coveted destinations welcoming guests back with exceptional offers. Here are some of the top deals to be had this September.
Fairmont Mayakoba
Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba is offering savings of up to 20 percent on bookings made before December 31, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2020. The offer includes five percent off 1-2 night stays, 10 percent off 3-4 night stays and 20 percent off 5 or more night stays. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is rewarding guests with 25 percent off stays of at least two or three nights as part of its “Put Ordinary On Ice” promotion. The discount is available through January 3, 2021, for travel between September 6, 2020, and January 4, 2021.
Sandals Resorts
Sandals Resorts wants travelers to book with confidence this fall. Highlights include elevated health and safety measures; Best Rate Guarantee; free room cancellations for reservations canceled 31 days or more prior to check-in date and the option to hold a room for as little as $49 per person.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON TRAVEL PULSE
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sep. 5: International Day of Indigenous Women
The International Day of Indigenous Women.
-
Facebook limits political advertising in the face of U.S. elections
They will also remove messages that.
-
López Obrador attacks the National Electoral Institute (INE)
The President criticized the Institute’s argument.
-
Covid-19 crashes the Brazilian economy; recession is declared
The fall occurred at the height.
-
‘In Mexico there are no more disappearances’, says AMLO – Amnesty International responds: “It is false.”
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
Doctoranytime: when there is a need, there is a solution
We cannot hug each other, we.
-
“We have the worst government at the worst time.” – Coparmex after AMLO’s Second Government Report
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The.
-
Trump administration announces plans to help Florida growers hurt by Mexican trade
The Trump administration announced on Tuesday.
-
Merida Centro will be transformed.
Bus stops will be relocated, and.
-
American rides from Canada to Mexico for suicide awareness
Doug Peterson remembers coming home from.
Leave a Comment