Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba on top of September’s TravelPulse list

Fall Into Savings

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper travel, borders around the world are gradually reopening, with hotels and resorts in some of the most coveted destinations welcoming guests back with exceptional offers. Here are some of the top deals to be had this September.

Fairmont Mayakoba

Riviera Maya’s Fairmont Mayakoba is offering savings of up to 20 percent on bookings made before December 31, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2020. The offer includes five percent off 1-2 night stays, 10 percent off 3-4 night stays and 20 percent off 5 or more night stays. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is rewarding guests with 25 percent off stays of at least two or three nights as part of its “Put Ordinary On Ice” promotion. The discount is available through January 3, 2021, for travel between September 6, 2020, and January 4, 2021.

Sandals Resorts

Sandals Resorts wants travelers to book with confidence this fall. Highlights include elevated health and safety measures; Best Rate Guarantee; free room cancellations for reservations canceled 31 days or more prior to check-in date and the option to hold a room for as little as $49 per person.

