Real estate developer causes serious environmental damage in Mérida

SERIOUS ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE IN LAS AMERICAS: GRUPO SADASI CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DRAINS CENOTE TO BUILD MORE HOUSES

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (SEPTEMBER 25, 2020).- Residents of the Las Américas subdivision reported that for several days workers of a construction company have been draining a cenote with the intention of drying it completely, in order to build homes for a new stage of that housing development.

In addition to the attack on nature, the settlers complain that the water is being thrown towards the houses already built, which is causing them problems.

Apparently, the cenote is ruining the plans of the construction company and its managers decided that the best way to solve the problem was to dry it out.

Local residents declared that this represents a serious attack against the environment, since the cenote can well be used to make a green area, and it should be punished by law.

However, everything indicates that the construction company does not want to lose one inch that they can take advantage of, and sell it as residential space.

Las Américas is a subdivision located in the north of Mérida, on the northern side of Periférico, near the exit to Progreso. The promoting real estaet developing company is Sadasi.

It is unknown if Sadasi is also involved in this new stage that they are going to build, or if they are directly responsible of this ecocide.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







