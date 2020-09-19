Puerto Vallarta invites you to move in and Work from a Beach

Inspired Living: Work from a Beach in Puerto Vallarta

Adam Garcia – Timothy Real Estate Group

September 18, 2020

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – You know that photo you see of a person working on the beach, tapping away at his laptop? It’s not a dream. It’s something anyone can do.

If you want to move to Puerto Vallarta, but you’re stumped about how you’ll make money in the process, there are loads of options. Writers are aware of this; it’s all about deadlines and research, but that’s not for everyone. If you are so inclined, however, there are sites like freelancer.com, which can lead you in the direction of copywriting, and if you have SEO skills you will be in higher demand.

If you’re a programmer, you can work just about anywhere and depending on your skill level, there is certainly money to be made. Puerto Vallarta needs people like this, as does any growing city, but this is something you can work at from anywhere in the world, with clients all over the globe.

You can also check out Virtual Assistance; though it’s a broad and somewhat diverse subject, we know people who are doing data entry, answering Skype-phone calls and updating websites, and they take their work wherever they go. Translators are always in demand. We’re not talking specifically about Spanish. You can be a translator in any language with your online skills.

Social Marketing is not going away and you can make money with the time you spend in front of sites like Facebook. Find someone to take over their fan pages; Twitter, Instagram and other sites that use social media to get their ideas and brands across. You can live in Puerto Vallarta and be employed by someone in New York, London, Toronto, Milan, Hong Kong, anywhere. It’s a job that doesn’t require a whole lot of technological knowledge and it doesn’t matter where you work from.

Similarly, you can build websites. With the use of templates, the canvas is really quite unlimited. We recommend investing in a short coding course before you come to settle in Puerto Vallarta and you’ll be set for life. We found that learning the basics of web design was a lot easier than we thought.

What’s your area of expertise? You can be a consultant and live in Puerto Vallarta, which the computer age has made very easy. Architecture, law, human resources, art, educational skills, stocks, trading; whatever your skill set. You may already be a consultant and only need to hone your online skills. There’s no reason you can’t work on your tan, while advising clients. The possibilities are endless.

Online teaching is a growing industry. ESL is something you can teach from your home base in Puerto Vallarta. It’s not necessary to be a linguist; online classes will teach you all you need to know. We have a friend in Guadalajara who has been teaching virtually for many years and Puerto Vallarta is her favorite weekend getaway.

