Presidential debate 2020: Watch Trump vs. Biden debate live tonight

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland for the first of three debates and you can stream it live.
Three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slated for tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
The debate will run for 90 minutes and comprise six 15-minute segments with no commercial breaks. Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate. Debate topics will include the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, the struggling economy and the Supreme Court, a topic that has risen in urgency following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
How can you watch the debate on TV or online?
The debate will be shown live on every major network and cable news channel, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN. You’ll also be able to stream the debate live on YouTube via CBS News and other services like C-SPAN. (Editor’s note: CBS News is owned by ViacomCBS, which also publishes CNET.)
