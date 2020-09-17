PRD political party says AMLO seeks a political lynching

The PRD parliamentary group in the Mexican Lower House (Cámara de Diputados), assured that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador can proceed legally against the former presidents, but accused AMLO of seeking a popular consultation and turn it into a public lynching for political reasons.

The coordinator of the PRD in San Lázaro, Verónica Juárez pointed out that “the president has no impediment to proceeding legally against the former presidents if he had evidence that they committed a crime, but what he is looking for is a public lynching for political purposes ”.

Yesterday, the Federal Executive presented before the Senate of the Republic a request for popular consultation in order to ask citizens if they agree or not with the competent authorities investigating, and where appropriate punish, the alleged commission of crimes by former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, Vicente Fox Quesada, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, and Enrique Peña Nieto before, during and after their respective administrations.

“Consultation is not a request for legal proceedings to begin with. The right of access to justice must be for everyone. If crimes exist, Mexicans have the right to prosecute former presidents, regardless of the consultation, “said the legislator.

“It is clear that the consultation does not have legal purposes, but rather political ones. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation will have to rule on the constitutionality of the matter of the consultation, but it is evident that it does not meet the requirements established in Article 35 of the Constitution of the Republic. Then, this is one more simulation of the president ”, he argued.

“From the parliamentary group of the PRD, we call on the Chief of the Executive that if he has elements that the former presidents committed a crime, present the corresponding complaints to the Attorney General’s Office, let the Prosecutor’s Office unburden the process and that he, as President of the Republic, you really get to govern, that there are many serious problems the country is going through and Mexicans demand effective and prompt responses, “concluded Verónica Juárez Piña.

