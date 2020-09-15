Pozole Mío… one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes

The pozole stands out among the favorite foods of Mexicans for this September 16.

Pozole, is a traditional soup or stew from Mexican cuisine. It is made from hominy with meat, and can be seasoned and garnished with shredded lettuce or cabbage, chile peppers, onion, garlic, radishes, avocado, salsa or limes.

Pozole is easily one of Mexico’s most iconic and beloved dishes, but where does it originate and why does no one pozole taste like another?

Different states have their own variations on it, such as Jalisco (whose red pozole is the most well-known), Guerrero (which uses green tomatoes in the broth) and both the State and City of Mexico. However, it’s also typical in Michoacán (where chicharrón is added), as well as Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Colima and Morelos. Either way, it’s completely pre-Hispanic in origin and was written about by many of the Spanish conquistadors and their party.

The name derives from the Náhuatl word “pozolli,” which means foam and refers to the foam produced when the corn is boiled. Pozole dates back to pre-colonial times.

Traditional garnishes to go along with pozole include sliced radishes, diced white onion, shredded iceberg lettuce or cabbage, chopped cilantro, fresh limes, dried Mexican oregano, and chile powder, such as ground chile piquín.







