  • Headlines,
  • Merida

    • New signaling and expansion of bus-stop zones come to effect today Sunday, Sep. 13

    By on September 13, 2020

    In the streets of downtown Mérida they have already painted the drawers on the pavement to delimit the passenger pick-up areas, as well as the markings on the sidewalks so that users maintain a “healthy distance”. 

    In the same way, they expanded the sidewalks in order to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

    The new signage is part of the Mobility Improvement Plan, which comes into effect this Sunday, September 13.

    Welcome to the “new normal”!

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO