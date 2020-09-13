New signaling and expansion of bus-stop zones come to effect today Sunday, Sep. 13

In the streets of downtown Mérida they have already painted the drawers on the pavement to delimit the passenger pick-up areas, as well as the markings on the sidewalks so that users maintain a “healthy distance”.

In the same way, they expanded the sidewalks in order to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

The new signage is part of the Mobility Improvement Plan, which comes into effect this Sunday, September 13.

Welcome to the “new normal”!

