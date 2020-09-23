Museo Palacio Cantón awaits you in the heart of Paseo de Montejo

The Museo Palacio Cantón has already reopened its doors and is waiting for all the Yucatecans to come to its facilities.

Bernardo Sarvide, director of the Museo Palacio Cantón, invited the Yucatecan society to visit this site, where two exhibitions are currently being held.

These are about the cartography of the Yucatan peninsula, with current and old aerial photographs, there is also an exhibition on hieroglyphics called “The invisible word.”

“We officially opened on September 17, we have had a very good response from the public, the first day we had 33 people, and the second day the figure went up to 45.”

The interviewee explained that all health protocols and measures requested by the state government are being strictly observed so the museum does not become a source of contagion.

Groups of more than 5 people cannot enter, and there cannot be more than 50 people in each space, all staff is wearing face masks, and shields, antibacterial gel is also applied, and the route has only one direction.

Visitors must wear face mask and respect the “healthy distance” at all times inside the museum.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







