Motorcycle with 4 on board skids on Periférico, one baby injured

A woman and a baby were injured and hospitalized when the motorcycle on which they were traveling along with two other adults skidded, on the night of Monday, September 21st, near the bridge to Tixkokob, on Mérida’s Periférico.
The motorcycle was driven by a drunken man, who was detained to respond for the damages.
The driver lost control of the motorcycle while climbing the bridge. The vehicle and its occupants were left lying on the pavement.
A couple passing over the bridge stopped and helped them up, then, reported the incident to 911.
Paramedics assessed the injured, the woman and the baby had to be transferred to the hospital.
The drunk driver was detained and his legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.
