Mexico registers 4,647 new confirmed cases and 611 additional deaths in one day

Mexico reports 4,647 new coronavirus cases, 611 deaths

September 9, 2020

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico reported 4,647 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 611 additional fatalities on Wednesday, bringing its totals to 647,507 infections and 69,095 deaths, according to updated health ministry data.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Himani Sarkar for Reuters)

Source: Reuters







