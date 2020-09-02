Mexico passes 600,000 coronavirus infections, deaths reach 65,241

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 6,476 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 827 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 606,036 cases and 65,241 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Diego Ore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito for REUTERS)
Source: Reuters
