Mexico is sending 100 firefighters to Central California to help fight the SQF Complex Fires

FRESNO, California — Mexico has sent 100 firefighters to Central California to help fight the Sequoia National Forest, or SQF Complex, fires.

The Mexican firefighters arrived at San Bernardino International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The next step is undergoing training for a couple of days, after which they will join the ranks of fire crews battling the fires.

The SQF Complex fires have already torched more than 144,777 acres and destroyed nearly 200 structures, forcing many residents to evacuate. They are only 36% contained.

The United States Forest Service and the Mexican government have historically helped each other out in forest and fire management.

But Texas has also helped out too.

On Sept. 11, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed firefighters and support personnel from across Texas to help combat the devastating wildfires in California.

Approximately 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks and 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas were deployed.

Those resources are in addition to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles deployed in late August.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes – whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” Abbott said. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as the fires continue to burn.”

Fire crews across California are currently in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons in history, with 23 fires currently raging out of control. They are in dire need of personnel.

Source: https://abc13.com/







