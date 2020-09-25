Mexico is open and available for American travelers

Americans willing to travel abroad have limited options. Their passport, which once unlocked access to most of the world, is now hindering them from moving freely as countries watch coronavirus cases rise in the United States.

But one of America’s most popular travel destinations remains open and available: Mexico.

While the State Department recommends people “reconsider” travel to Mexico because of the coronavirus, and nonessential travel across land borders is still restricted, discounted flights have been tempting Americans throughout the pandemic. According to data from the travel booking company CheapCaribbean.com, Mexico now makes up 70 percent of the company’s bookings, up 20 percent from the pre-covid-19 era. SkyScanner data has shown Cancún as one of the most-searched destinations for fall travel.

But do Mexicans want Americans to visit during the pandemic? We spoke with people who work in hospitality and tourism there to find out what they want Americans to know before booking a trip.

What locals say

Before the pandemic, Andrea Villela says a major selling point for her mezcal business, La Fiera Mezcal, was the intimacy of the tasting sessions at her home in Mexico City. Now those personal touches, like home-cooked meals and lingering conversations, can feel like a risk. She’s now limiting tastings to groups of four, taking their temperature when they arrive, providing Lysol wipes and wearing a mask as she hosts the experience.

Although she relies on travelers for her business, she says, it’s still too early for Americans to be visiting.

“I know I can get the virus not only from tourists — I can get the virus here in the city,” Villela says. “I don’t feel like I have more chance to get the virus by hosting a group of people than from going to downtown in peak rush hour, even with my protection.”

