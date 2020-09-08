Mexico continues to be the US largest trading partner

According to the Undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Luz María de la Mora, Mexico continues to rank above Canada as the largest trade partner of the United States.

The total value of trade rose to more than 290 billion US dollars between January and July. , which translates into 14 percent of the northern neighbor’s foreign trade transactions.

In addition, in July, exports from our country to North American territory totaled more than 29 billion US dollars, while imports resulted in more than 18 billion US dollars, which represents a historical surplus of 10. billion US dollars.

The Yucatan Times

