Mexican Sergio Perez announces exit from Racing Point

Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point after seven seasons at the end of the current 2020 campaign.

The news was first confirmed by the Mexican himself on Twitter on Wednesday night and, 12 hours later on Thursday morning, was followed by confirmation that four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will be replacing him.

Vettel has been let go by Ferrari and last month confirmed he had held informal talks with Racing Point’s bosses, with the German making clear he wanted to stay in F1 if he could find a team to match his ambitions.

Racing Point will become Aston Martin in 2021.

“Everything in life always has a beginning and an end, and after seven years together, my time with the team will come to an end after this season,” said Perez, who joined the then-Force India squad in 2014 after being let go by McLaren after a single season.

