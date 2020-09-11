Merida museums to reopen Sept. 17

Museums under the administration of INAH will reopen as of Thursday, September 17, the Regional Museum of Anthropology, Palacio Cantón, will open its doors again from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The last access will be at 4:30 p.m.

The Museum of the Mayan People , located within the Archaeological Zone of Dzibilchaltún, will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On a permanent basis, the INAH Yucatán Center will have a workers’ commission that will monitor and monitor the health protocols , in order to guarantee that they adhere to the standards in the matter.

This, in terms of the agreement that establishes a strategy for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities, as well as what is indicated in the return plan and incorporation of the INAH to the new normality.

Always wear a mask

To enter the archaeological zones and museums, the public must wear face masks from their arrival for the protection of the personnel who will issue the ticket, as well as those who check the tickets at the entrance modules. Access will not be allowed to those who do not wear it.

The visitor must maintain a healthy distance at all times , establishing a separation between people of at least 1.5 meters; With the exception of children, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid physical contact with railings, doors, signage or surfaces , as well as to wear masks with caps to avoid any type of contagion.

The opening will be carried out with 30% of the load capacity according to the particularities of each site, which will increase depending on the progress of the epidemiological traffic light.

Tickets, only at the box office

At all sites and enclosures that make up the INAH Museum Network, fees and payment exemptions will be applied as normal.

“The Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico and the INAH have the purpose that the visit to the archaeological zones and museum enclosures becomes a motivation for society to reconnect with its cultural heritage.”

“But it is very important for the public to remember that we are still experiencing an active epidemic, which is why it is extremely important to respect the sanitary guidelines and attend to the recommendations and indications that the INAH staff.

