Merida man prosecuted for family violence against his own sister

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- A man was arrested for the crime of family violence against his own sister, whom he attacked a few days ago at the victim’s home.
The events occurred on September 19, when the accused arrived at his sister’s home and demanded food and refreshment, but since the woman took too long, the subject threw a cell phone at her with the intention of hurting her, and not complying with that, he grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her.
The woman left her house and asked for help from SSP police officers who arrested the subject and turned him over to the Prosecutor’s Office for the integration of the investigation file that led to the criminal case that now has him before the judge.
The Second Control Judge decreed the order to be linked to the process, in addition to granting a period of four months for the closure of the complementary investigation.
Finally, the precautionary measure imposed during the initial hearing was ratified, which is preventive detention for the entire time that the process lasts, so the accused will remain deprived of his liberty until his legal situation is defined by the alleged facts.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Man who jumped from Periférico bridge is caught by heroic police officer (VIDEO)
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 27, 2020).- An.
-
Tesla, Ford Motor and Home Depot among others sue Trump’s administration
About 3,500 US companies are litigating.
-
On Sep. 28 World Tourism Day, take a virtual vacation!
Today is World Tourism Day, and while.
-
Mexico wants to pay US water debt and stay out of US 2020 presidential election
Mexico’s president is calling on angry.
-
Six Mayan pyramids discovered in Yucatan
INAH reports that one of the.
-
López Obrador fears the intellectuals of his country, assures ‘The Economist’
The Economist pointed out in an.
-
On Sixth Anniversary of 43 students disappearance, Mexico issues arrest warrants
Mexican authorities have issued dozens of.
-
Mexico will be the economy hardest hit by the pandemic: UNCTAD.
In 2020, Mexico will fall 10%,.
-
August 2020 is the most violent month on record in Mexico
August 2020 was the most violent.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal recognizes two outstanding Yucatecan nurses
Mérida, Yucatán, September 26, 2020.- The.
Leave a Comment