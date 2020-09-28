Man who jumped from Periférico bridge is caught by heroic police officer (VIDEO)

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 27, 2020).- An SSP police officer saved the life of a man who tried to commit suicide on the morning of this Sunday, September 27th, by throwing himself from the top of a Periférico bridge.

A patrol car arrived at the scene and saw the suspect who was standing on the railing of the bridge with the intention of throwing himself into the void.

Upon realizing that the man’s life was in danger, an agent of the State Police got out of the car and ran to the bridge trying to talk to him.

Suddenly the man threw himself and the police officer did not hesitate for a second to try to catch him.

The man fell on top the uniformed police officer and although both were injured, the tragedy was avoided by this brave agent of the SSP.

According to a bulletin from the SSP, the 48-year-old individual was seen walking on the railing at the top of the bridge at kilometer 40 + 800 (Anicabil) by the video surveillance cameras of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and assistance was sent immediately.

Unit 6514 of the GOERA Group arrived at the scene and the commanding officer, Luis Alberto Piña, tried to convince him to accept help; but the man jumped backwards into the void, from a height of approximately five meters (17 feet).

The uniformed man placed himself underneath the jumper to cushion the blow. He suffered a dislocation of his right shoulder and a sprained left ankle. He was taken to the hospital.

The man who wanted to kill himself, identified as Armando IC, ended up with a severe injury to his left hand and blows to his face. An SSP ambulance took him to hospital, but he was reported stable and not seriously injured.

The reasons for which he attempted against his own life are still unknown.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments