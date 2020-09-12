Man arrested after driving Jeep into sea turtle nesting area in Cozumel

Cozumel, Q.R. — A man was arrested and fined after he was videoed driving his vehicle on a beach of Cozumel. The man, identified as Adrian E.M.L., was seen driving a white Jeep on an island beach area near sea turtle nests.

The Secretary-General of the City Council, Manuel Cota Becerra, said that the perpetrator was arrested and fined, which he has already paid. Cota Becerra added that a formal complaint has also been filed against Adrian E.M.L. with federal authorities.

He said that acts against nature are not tolerated in Cozumel. He also added that after the incident, an inspection was done by personnel from the Ecology Subdirectorate, who reported that the sea turtle nests were not damaged.

Adrian E.M.L. was arrested after he was seen driving a Jeep in a sea turtle nesting area of Cozumel

Cota Becerra explained that the driver of the Jeep was arrested for violation, damages, and putting the environment at risk according to Article 165, section V of the Bando de Policía y Buen Gobierno.

The official complaint against Adrian E.M.L. has been filed with both the Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (Profepa) and the Comisión Nacional de Áreas Naturales Protegidas (Conanp) of the island.

Source: RMN







Comments

comments