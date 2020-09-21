Major cruise lines are about to resume sailings… But, are they coming to Progreso?

The sailings are starting as two more major lines, MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises, gear up for their own return to Greek Island sailings in the coming weeks.
MSC Cruises said last month that it would restart voyages to Greece on Sept. 26 with one ship, the 2,550-passenger MSC Magnifica.
However, in the last six months, absolutely no cruises have arrived in Progreso, Yucatan. Both service providers and the maritime, port, and municipal authorities are still in stand by.
No one knows for sure when the cruise ships will return to the coasts of Yucatan, there were even plans to receive new ships, like Disney’s Cruise scheduled to arrive on January 21 (which may not materialize anymore). The cruise tourism industry in Yucatan has lost more than 126 million US dollars.
According to the Integral Port Administration this year 146 cruise ships were expected to arrive that would bring 450,000 passengers, which would leave an important economic spill.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic only 45 arrived during the first ten weeks of the year, from January 1 to March 14.
Ever since Saturday, March 14th, 2020, no other cruise liner has docked in Progreso.
