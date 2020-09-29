“Lord Pizza” man who refused to wear face mask beats up worker at pizza place (VIDEO)

We must all do our part to reduce Covid-19 infections, however, there are people who simply do not understand that it is necessary to wear face masks , and worse still, they get mad and beat up employees of the businesses who ask to use the face mask properly.
A video that went viral on social networks reveals one of these aggressive individuals: a client of Little Caesar’s chain and that’s how Lord Pizza was born.
In the video you can see the moment in which the customer reacts violently when the employee asked him to please put on the mask in order to sell him a pizza .
At this, the enraged customer hits, yells and takes the employee by his clothes until he is cornered in the wall. Although his companion tried to control him , the subject did not relent in his assault on the employee. It highlights the fact that, although he kept yelling and hitting the employee, the man finally put on the mask.
Meanwhile, the employees asked their partner to sell them pizza so that the subject calmed down, while the companion continued to try, unsuccessfully, to calm the aggressor.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Cecilia del Carmen went for a walk and disappeared in northern Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (September 28, 2020).- Cecilia del.
-
AMLO’s long-standing aversion to public spending undermines his popularity
In early July, as Mexico’s tally.
-
Presidential debate 2020: Watch Trump vs. Biden debate live tonight
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will.
-
Mexico shuts down “Puente Grande” maximum security prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced.
-
Mexico demands the US for answers on alleged migrant hysterectomies
A whistleblower claimed earlier this month.
-
Mexico launches special guard force to protect mining companies from drug cartels
Mexico is now deploying guards equipped with assault.
-
Cold front No. 4 is heading to the Yucatan Peninsula
Cold front No. 4, which today.
-
AMLO hopes to raise 50 billion pesos with the extinction of trusts
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured.
-
140 cases of dengue registered in Yucatan so far in 2020
“There are 140 cases of dengue.
-
Hugs and not bullets not working for AMLO – narco shooting leaves 11 dead in Guanajuato.
Preliminary versions from the authorities, say.
Leave a Comment