López Obrador to be held responsible for the case of a child who died of cancer.

López Obrador was denounced for homicide in the Attorney General’s Office. Andrea Rocha Ramírez, attorney for the PRD cases, was in charge of presenting the appeal to the FGR.

MEXICO CITY (apro) – Almost a year after the death of two-year-old Evan Omar Polina from cancer, his parents and the litigant of the #YoTeDefiendo movement organized by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), denounced for homicide President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, and the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, before the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR).

“Little Evan was being treated at the IMSS Clinic 25, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. On May 26, 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer. From then on, his parents decided to take him to the clinic to start his treatment, but many times they denied him chemotherapies, and that was deteriorating his treatment. “On one occasion, Evan had a relapse, which caused a metastasis and, therefore, unfortunately on December 16, 2019, the little boy lost his life, and today his mother is here to present the president’s complaint,” according to the recording broadcast by Youtube.

In response, a user of that channel, Martha Alicia, commented: “Parents of children with cancer, I recommend you to join the FRENAAA movement. Union makes strength. We must force the demented López Obrador to present his resignation as inept, as uncaring, as corrupt, whose actions have greatly harmed Mexico in all aspects: health, security, economy, education, etc. Our solidarity and love for you”.

It was revealed that the complaint was filed on behalf of Evan’s parents, Lorena Aguilar and Morar Misael Polina Torres. Rocha Ramírez explained that the fault of the death of the infant was the lack of medicines for phase 4 neuroblastoma that he suffered. “We want this situation of lack of medicines in the Mexican public health system to be prosecuted in order to avoid more deaths of our children due to the negligence of these authorities,” added Rocha Ramirez.

He said that next week they would file another similar complaint about the death of another minor due to the shortage of medicines in the health sector. The IMSS rejected that Evan’s death was caused by the lack of medicines, since “since Evan was diagnosed with the disease, he was provided with the medicines and medical services he required during his treatment” and offered the medical reports of the Chief of Pediatric Services in Nuevo Leon, Dr. Sayda Fuerte Olvera.

In a radio interview, the co-founder of Apadrina un Niño, Veronica Gonzalez, commented that they are still waiting for a final answer regarding the shortage of medicines for children with cancer because parents have to sign a document to take responsibility for admitting to the hospital the medicines for their children that they acquired elsewhere. “Despite the fact that the protections parents have filed, they are only getting short-term answers. Only one or two months they receive medication, and then they face a new problem of shortage,” he added.

On September 12, the association Manitas Pintando Arcoiris informed that the shortage of medicines against cancer in the IMSS in Nuevo Leon and its increase due to the covid-19 pandemic caused the death of six children with this disease so far this month.

For that reason, and if the sentence of the Attorney General’s Office does not favor them, they will go to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CIDH).

The amparos

On February 18, the state leadership of the PRD, together with Rocha Ramírez, presented an intermediate injunction before the district courts of the Judicial Power of the Federation (PJF) against the omission of the delivery of medicines by the Institute of Health for Welfare (Insabi) to respect the right to health, informed the president of the Hidalgo PRD, Héctor Chávez Ruiz.

Rocha Ramírez, the attorney in charge of filing this injunction, held the Ministry of Health of Hidalgo, the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, and the head of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar, responsible.

He explained that this was the eighth Amparo case filed nationwide, and they had about 67 cases to which he is following up. In addition, he urged the chambers of deputies and senators to issue a decree to define the operations of the Insabi.

