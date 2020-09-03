Longest registered case of COVID-19 lasted 152 days

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (Sepember 2, 2020).- In Brazil, a patient actively carried Sars-CoV- virus for a period of 152 days.

Although she did not have recidivism, she did have transmission capacity and did not develop antibodies.

This was reported as part of a study elaborated by the Molecular Virology Laboratory of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The woman is a health professional who had mild symptoms in March.

After passing the quarantine required by medical recommendation, she returned to work and spent the following months being asymptomatic.

According to researchers around the world, “asymptomatic patients are the pillars of the spread of the coronavirus.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments