Las Coloradas receives its first tourists at the beginning of the economic reactivation in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The economic reactivation in Yucatán continues as planned, starting on Wednesday, September 16th, restaurants in Mérida can operate from Wednesday to Sunday with dining on site, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The restriction of vehicular mobility throughout the State starts now at 11:30 p.m. and until 5:00 a.m., that is, one more hour at night.
And after six months of waiting, at last, a group of tourists visited Las Coloradas yesterday, one of the sites in Yucatan that generates the most photographs and videos on social networks.
The port, located to the east of the State, received its first groups of national and international tourists, who had to go through a sanitary filter as a preventive measure due to the contingency.
On behalf of the Rio Lagartos tourism service providers, Heysler Pacheco Alcocer, indicated that “Las Coloradas, Rio Lagartos, is now open.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
