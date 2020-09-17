Isla Mujeres leads the Mexican Caribbean in hotel occupancy

The north of Quintana Roo has enjoyed the reduction of some restrictions that seek to boost the tourism industry such as the opening of beaches and the increase in capacity in hotels, among others.

Isla Mujeres has gone from a 30% occupancy to 40% in a single day, becoming the first destination in the Mexican Caribbean to reach these percentages ever since the pandemic started.

According to the daily report of the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres (AHCOPM & IM), Isla Mujeres had an accumulated occupancy, as of September 13th, of 32.2 percent and one day later, they went up to 40.8 percent, the highest figure for the whole region during the present recovery.

For its part, Cancun had an accumulated occupancy, as of September 13th, of 30.3 percent, and of 34.1 percent on the following day.

In turn, Puerto Morelos, which has been the destination that has lagged the most in this recovery stage, had an accumulated occupancy on that date of 25.9 percent and 28.9 percent on that same day. The number of hotels closed in Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and in the Isla Mujeres Continental Zone is 42, with a total number of rooms in disuse of 10,220.

It should be remembered that hotel occupancy in these destinations barely touched 30% during the most complex months of the pandemic when the number of international flights was also stagnant.

With all this and after the lifting of some restrictions in the state a few weeks ago and the announcement of several international airlines to resume their operations to Cancun in October, the sector foresees a greater recovery during the coming weeks.

