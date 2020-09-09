Injured loggerhead turtle is rescued in Chelem, Yucatán

PROGRESO, YUCATÁN (September 8, 2020).- Residents of the port of Chelem rescued a loggerhead turtle that they found injured on the beach.
The turtle was found around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, by Gianluca L., 47, who reported seeing it while walking in the sand.
The animal presented problems to move, since it had wounds in a fin and the shell, for which, together with other residents, they rescued it and notified the authorities.
Biologists from the Center for Technological Studies of the Sea (CETMAR) arrived at the place and were given the turtle to take care of it. A biologist reported that it was a loggerhead turtle, which was about 60 centimeters long.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
