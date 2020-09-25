Influencers visit the “Land of Mayab” to promote the destination on social networks

Through their social networks, young people with thousands of followers on social networks have shared their experience in Yucatán.

MERIDA, YUCATÁN.— Tadeo Fernández from Acapulco Shore, Yann “Lobo” Martín and Diego Montu, both from the Warriors 2020 program; as well as the youtuber Dhasia Wezka ; The actress and dancer Jenny García and the actor Samuel Zarazúa are part of the influencers who arrived in Yucatán on Friday, September 25, apparently to work on material to promote the State as part of the Virtual Tourism Tianguis that was inaugurated on September 24.

Influencers bragged about their stay on Instagram

Visitors posted early on their respective Instagram accounts , the moments before boarding the flight from Mexico City, to come to the Yucatán .

Hours later they shared in their stories the moment they enjoyed breakfast at Hacienda Xcanatún, where they ate Motuleño eggs.

Tadeo from AcaShore, was one of the first to post about the his meal in Yucatan, showing off the “authentic Motuleño eggs” that he described in one word as “supreme”.

In his Instagram story he pans the table, where his other seven fellow influencers were sharing breakfast. Andrea Infante, Tadeo’s girlfriend, and Iván Calderón, the latter from a social media campaign agency can be seen also enjoying the moment in Mérida.

Diego Montu, who participated in Guerreros 2020, gives a new name to the traditional Yucatecan dish, which he calls “Con-tu-leño eggs”.

The stories shared by these influencers reveal several photographs taken at the Hacienda, in the green areas and corridors, before boarding the van that will take them to tour different points of the state.

#YucatanTurismo

Each post made by visitors is accompanied by the hashtag # visityucatán and a mention of the @yucatanturismo social network account.

Although they have not officially commented on the matter, everything seems to indicate that it is one more campaign by the State Secretariat of Tourism, which is very viable given that the Virtual Tourist Tianguis is held , of which the entity is a special guest.

