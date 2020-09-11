“India Horrible”: Migration goes by Argentinean couple after a viral video in “La Condesa”.

The woman, an Argentinean, insulted a resident of the Hipódromo-Condesa neighborhood by saying “ignorant” and “horrible Indian,” denounced in social networks the people of the area; the video went viral.

MEXICO CITY (INM) – Immigration to cite Argentine couple after an assault on a woman in the La Condesa neighborhood.

The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported that it would verify a couple of alleged Argentine nationality’s immigration status who assaulted a person in the Hipódromo Condesa colony Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office in Mexico City.

This was made known by the institute through its official Twitter account, after a video was broadcast showing the couple physically and verbally attacking a neighbor, according to a statement by the Founding Committee of the Colonia Hipódromo Residents Association.

El @INAMI_mx informa que, se citará a los extranjeros -supuestamente de nacionalidad argentina- que agredieron a una persona en la Colonia Hipódromo Condesa en la #CDMX, para verificar su condición migratoria. — INM (@INAMI_mx) September 10, 2020

The colony’s residents exposed the case through social networks and rejected any type of discrimination and violence, especially against women.

In the video, the woman of presumed Argentine nationality insults a neighbor of the place, referring to her as “ignorant” and “horrible Indian,” while the man who accompanied her throws a punch to the woman who was recording the aggression.

As reported by residents, the couple with insults and aggressions tried to prevent the tree pruning requested from the Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office. In days past, a tree fell on two cars accident in which only material losses were reported.

They denounce discrimination and gender violence.

In the face of these facts, the committee spoke out against gender violence and discrimination.

They pointed out that by using words such as “ignorant” or “horrible Indian,” the woman of possible Argentine nationality was seeking to damage the person’s dignity.

“Those of us who know our neighbors identified that the aggressor, by using the word ‘India’ as an insult, was referring to the condition of being Mexican, since it was not discrimination due to anthropomorphic characteristics, race, ethnicity or skin color,” they said.

As for the physical aggression of men against women in our community, we consider it an act that is framed as gender violence.

They also indicated that the neighborhood organization would accompany those affected in following up on the complaints filed in response to these events.

It should be noted that the reason why the couple prevented the pruning of trees in the area is unknown, and it is not observed in the video that is circulating whether they were also attacked.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments