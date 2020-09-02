‘In Mexico there are no more disappearances’, says AMLO – Amnesty International responds: “It is false.”

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The office of Amnesty International in Mexico rejected Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s statements that there are no more disappearances, acts of torture in our country, and massacres.
This morning, on the occasion of the Second Government Report’s delivery, López Obrador said in the National Palace that these crimes no longer occur. Still, Amnesty International refuted this statement with figures through its social networks.
Regarding the disappearances, he mentioned that, between December 1 and the present, 11,653 people had been registered as missing and not located.
As for the massacres, they recalled the alleged extrajudicial execution of Army elements at least against one person in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, which was revealed by EL UNIVERSAL in a video. “The first step in eliminating human rights violations is recognizing and accounting for them,” the association said on Twitter.
👇🏽 Aquí te compartimos nuestro análisis sobre el #SegundoInforme de gobierno del Presidente @lopezobrador_. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/wuN650Yjlg— Amnistía Int. México (@AIMexico) September 1, 2020
Amnesty International also refuted that there are fewer femicides in the country, as López Obrador said, since, according to figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), between January and July of this year, this crime has increased by 5.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
“To achieve a substantial change in human rights, the government has to stop blaming previous administrations for the situation and instead accept responsibility for what is happening now and seek solutions to address the serious outstanding debts in this area,” said Amnesty International.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
